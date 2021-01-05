Whether you’re an adventurous Aquarius or a venturing Virgo, your destination is written in the stars—just ask the Astro Twins! In search of inspiration for our next PTO-worthy vacation, we tapped the famous astrologists to map out our next trip in partnership with Alaska Airlines. “Your zodiac sign has a lot to say about your temperament, which means that people will respond to destinations in different ways,” explain Ophira and Tali Edut, the identical twin sisters otherwise known as the Astro Twins.
According to the astrological duo, “fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) are active and curious, preferring places where they can move around and explore. Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn) enjoy serene environments that are both comfortable and natural,” says Astro Twins. “Air signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) are the communicators, so the social energy of a town will be the barometer of fun. Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) are emotional and can be ultra-sensitive to their surroundings; a quiet place to recharge in between adventures is essential.”
Keep reading to find out where to travel based on your zodiac sign, but be forewarned, you’re going to start drafting your OOO message before you get to the end.
Editor’s note: During COVID-19, travel restrictions are prone to change. Always check before departure and follow local guidance. Alaska Airlines is committed to your health and safety, learn more about Next-Level Care.
Aries: March 21 – April 19
Destination: Palm Springs
Why Aries Should Travel There: Wide-open sky and dry heat offer a relaxing climate for the zodiac’s freedom-loving fire sign. From its modernist architecture to the colorful characters who call Palm Springs home, this town boasts the perfect amount of quirk for originality-loving Aries.
What to Do: Soak up your RDA of socially distanced pool time at the area’s bespoke hotels. Then, pack a picnic (and lots of water) and drive 40 miles to Joshua Tree National Park where stunning boulder formations intersect with spiky trees and other desert flora.
What to Take: Swimsuits and hiking boots.
Top Travel Tip for Aries: Travel with independent companions who won’t mind when you trek off on a solo adventure here and there—you hate to wait!
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
Destination: Yosemite
Why Taurus Should Travel There: With its granite mountains, breathtaking waterfalls, and towering Sequoia trees, it’s little wonder that Yosemite captivated the heart (and lens!) of Taurus photographer Ansel Adams. This stunning destination will be eye candy for beauty- and nature-loving Bulls.
What to Do: While shuttle services aren’t operating, roads remain open to vehicles. Park at a trailhead and hike to the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias or to the footbridge of the 317-foot Vernal Falls. Hoofing it isn’t required though! Visit Yosemite’s many vantage points by car for a stunning view of Half Dome, the park’s most famous rock formation.
What to Take: A camera (SLR and/or instant film) for your own landscape photography adventure.
Top Travel Tip for Taurus: Agree on budget before the trip to avoid overspending or having to pick up the tab for friends who don’t share your appetite for luxury.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
Destination: Nashville
Why Gemini Should Travel There: Incredible music and a thriving local scene: those are two of a Gemini’s favorite things, and this Tennessee enclave boasts both! In fact, like the dualistic Twin, Nashville’s a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll. Thanks to its uniquely defined neighborhoods and districts, a journey to this city is like multiple trips rolled into one. It’s a lively getaway for these mercurial folks who consider variety the spice of life.
What to Do: Snack on cayenne-drenched “hot chicken” while jamming to live music—along the storied Music Row or by spontaneous discovery of Nashville’s talented street buskers strumming on the sidewalk. Head to lower Broadway to soak up a bit of honky-tonk, tip back PBRs, and try a fried bologna sandwich. Take a day to visit historic sites like The Grand Ole Opry and the bizarre Pantheon, which is a full-scale replica of the original Greek monolith.
What to Take: A bag (for hot sauce!) and cash for street musicians and tips.
Top Travel Tip for Gemini: Enjoy making friends in every new destination, but try not to abandon your travel crew in the process!
Cancer: June 21 – July 22
Destination: Bozeman
Why Cancer Should Travel There: Like the zodiac’s crab, this low-key Montana city is an unexpected gem with plenty of charming surprises to unpack. Nestled in the Rocky Mountains, a short drive from Yellowstone National Park, Cancers can get their restorative nature fix here. The zodiac’s foodies will love the culinary scene here too, which earned the city the nickname “Boz Angeles” for its upscale restaurants.
What to Do: Cancers love to feel cozy and “at home” while on vacation. Put on your finest fleece and take a stroll down the trendy Main Street for coffee and haute baked goods. This Millennial-friendly town has access to incredible outdoor activities that appeal to this sporty water sign. Ski at the world-class Big Sky, soak in the area’s hot springs, and if your timing is right, go see Old Faithful erupt at nearby Yellowstone. For a day trip, the Montana Grizzly Encounter— a natural sanctuary built for rescued bears—will tug at sentimental Cancer’s heartstrings.
What to Take: Trendy outdoor gear and a backpack.
Top Travel Tip for Cancer: Unless you feel totally comfortable with your travel mates, book your own room. You’ll need private time to reboot along the way.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
Destination: Puerto Vallarta
Why Leo Should Travel There: While a 2021 trip may include more siestas than fiestas, spending time in the sunshine is balm to this fire sign’s soul. The warm weather doesn’t hurt a bit either! With the Sierra Madre range flanking one side of PV and the Pacific on the other, there’s plenty of beauty for this aesthetic sign to enjoy. A dip in the ocean comes with the bonus of gorgeous mountain views… ahhh!
What to Do: Adventurous, romantic Leos can wander the cobblestone streets of this hilly port town. Stop along the way to sample the food, shop for colorful wares (flamboyant Leo’s weakness), and watch the sun turn crimson as it sets in the west. Jalisco, the home state of Puerto Vallarta, is one of the only Mexican areas designated to produce tequila. The bar scene might be limited in PV this year, but festive Leos can schedule a tasting of the area’s spirits.
What to Take: Sunscreen and ibuprofen.
Top Travel Tip for Leo: Don’t expect people to keep up with your “go, go, go!” agenda. You may have to rotate companions for different activities or make new friends along the journey.
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
Destination: Austin
Why Virgo Should Travel There: Let’s be clear: sitting around a pool all day is not a Virgo’s idea of a fun vacation. These curious, sociable folks need to move around. And they usually show up to a destination with a long list of attractions that they’ve diligently researched. Finding the best of anything keeps Virgos entertained. Hey, this is the zodiac’s purist and perfectionist we’re talking about! From food trucks to indie boutiques to music venues, exploring Austin will keep this trivia-loving sign engaged.
What to Do: A Virgo’s journalistic curiosity could spin out in Austin! Idea: Organize an itinerary in a streamlined way. Pick a category per day and go exploring, with a camera in tow to record adventures on social media. The city’s famous graffiti and street art is the perfect subject matter for a #MuralMonday. Sample the city’s food trucks and craft brewery tour for #TastingTuesday. Staying fit and active is important to this earth sign. Bike around Austin on a colorful cruiser and get a great upper body workout kayaking down Lady Bird Lake.
What to Take: Selfie equipment like a tripod and remote shutter.
Top Travel Tip for Virgo: Read the reviews and travel blogs, and scout out the area before your trip. Arrive with a list of recommended activities and venues—and try not to be too critical if they don’t live up to your standards.
Libra: September 23 – October 22
Destination: San Francisco
Why Libra Should Travel There: Leisurely Libras can restore their balance in this laid-back Pacific Northwest metropolis. Take in the urban landscape at any of San Francisco’s 220 parks—that’s one every half-mile, and more than any other U.S. city boasts. The top-notch culinary and cocktails scene provide a social fix for outgoing, culture-loving Libras, even while distancing. Take-out or patio dining?
What to Do: Romantic Libras can reprise the art of the promenade, strolling along Fisherman’s Wharf and to Baker Beach for a view of the Golden Gate Bridge. While a bit more planning is required, tickets can be purchased in advance for many of the city’s attractions. With its towering pagoda and 9,000-lb. Lantern of Peace, serene Libras can reclaim their Zen wandering through the Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park. The Conservatory of Flowers is also in here, providing eye candy for aesthetic Libras with its array of rare tropical blooms.
What to Take: A warm, water-repellent jacket for moments where the fog covers the sun.
Top Travel Tip for Libra: Wake up early to primp so you don’t keep your travel companions waiting—but avoid traveling with people who rush you.
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
Destination: Anchorage
Why Scorpio Should Travel There: Mysterious Scorpios have been accused of being “icy” at times, but we’re not judging! These ultra-cool waters signs will feel right at home in Anchorage, Alaska where the area’s glaciers sparkle like wonders of the world.
What to Do: Drive two hours to see the Portage Glacier—and if you’re feeling sporty, hit the Trail of Blue Ice, a 7.1-mile path that can be hiked or biked. More two-wheeling adventures await back in Anchorage where snow biking has become a popular way to zip through the sparkling powder and across frozen lakes. Scorpios are night owls and good thing for that! From September to April, the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) paint the night sky brilliant hues—a must-see phenomenon for this alchemical sign.
What to Take: A book to read by the fire.
Top Travel Tip for Scorpio: Bring your creature comforts along for the journey: favorite toiletries, your own pillow, books, and a journal for recording late-night reflections spurred by the trip.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
Destination: New York City
Why Sagittarius Should Travel There: Have sneakers, will travel! Outdoorsy Archers don’t mind bundling up for an urban odyssey—especially in a place like New York, where there’s potential for discovery around every corner. Although restrictions have been especially tough on this globetrotting sign, the international flavor of NYC can feel like its own kind of passport stamp.
What to Do: Head to lower Manhattan, then walk across the iconic Brooklyn Bridge to visit the birthplace of legendary Sagittarians Jay-Z and Frank Sinatra. Stop into a pizza shop for some of the best slices you’ve ever tasted. While suspended between NYC and Brooklyn, marvel at the magnificent skyline and the Statue of Liberty. You may suddenly understand why people believed that the streets here were paved with gold.
What to Take: A jumbo-sized bottle of hand sanitizer.
Top Travel Tip for Sagittarius: While you love to discover an area when you arrive, do some preliminary research—at the very least to reserve a rental car and hotel!
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
Destination: Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Why Capricorn Should Travel There: The zodiac’s mountaineering Goat will feel right at home among the peaks and valleys of Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Sporty Capricorns can take advantage of world-class skiing and rock-climbing opportunities. The less daring of this sign will revel in the natural wonders surrounding this town, like Yellowstone National Park.
What to Do: Fill your lungs with fresh air as you hike (or bike!) the alpine trails of Grand Teton National Park. Take a short drive to Yellowstone National Park, home of 500 geysers, including Old Faithful. Stay alert, because you might just spot a moose, bear, or bison along your trek.
What to Take: Binoculars for viewing the native wildlife.
Top Travel Tip for Capricorn: Scout out “the best” of everything before the trip, from restaurants to bars to beaches. Traveling unprepared gives you anxiety.
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
Destination: Seattle
Why Aquarius Should Travel There: This Pacific Northwest technology hub is the perfect playground for sporty, innovative Aquarians. With drivable day trips to mountain ranges, snowboarding, skiing, and stunning hikes are easy add-ons to a trip here. Since Aquarius is the sign that rules social change, the city’s historic activism could be a draw for these cosmic revolutionaries.
What to Do: Seattle is dotted with quaint neighborhoods, each one charming visitors with indie boutiques (hello vintage!), coffee culture, urban parks—and on a clear day, a view of the majestic Mt. Rainier. Ride a ferry to one of the surrounding islands for a day trip. Pick up freshly caught seafood and farm-fresh produce at Pike Place Market, which spans several city blocks in the heart of Seattle’s downtown.
What to Take: A travel mug for sipping the roasts from Seattle’s storied coffeeshops.
Top Travel Tip for Aquarius: Don’t overbook your itinerary. Following spontaneous whims could lead to a much better time than planning every hour!
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
Destination: Maui, Hawaii
Why Pisces Should Travel There: Nothing soothes the zodiac’s mermaid (or merman) like a beach vacation. This blossoming Hawaiian paradise delivers all the magic that Pisces live for. No matter their GPS coordinates, this laid-back, ethereal zodiac sign is always on “island time.” The unhurried pace of Maui offers plenty of time to dream, meditate, and download divine inspiration for their many creative projects.
What to Do: Splash in turquoise waters, munch on tropical fruit, nap to music under an umbrella in the pristine sand—white or black lava rock, depending on the beach you choose. Unwind with a mug of cava. Sleep. Repeat. Once thoroughly relaxed, snorkel with “fellow fish” at Honolua Bay or Five Caves—a site for sea turtles, unicornfish, pincushion sea stars, and reef sharks! When you need some shade, cool off under the massive, 16-trunk Lahaina banyan tree which rises 60 feet in the air and spans the length of a city block!
What to Take: A sketchbook or dream journal—and crystals to charge by the ocean (for the woo Pisces out there!)
Top Travel Tip for Pisces: Book a quiet room so you can sleep and dream with minimal interruptions—rest is key for your vacation rejuvenation.