Where to Travel Based on Your Zodiac Sign

What to Do: Romantic Libras can reprise the art of the promenade, strolling along Fisherman’s Wharf and to Baker Beach for a view of the Golden Gate Bridge. While a bit more planning is required, tickets can be purchased in advance for many of the city’s attractions. With its towering pagoda and 9,000-lb. Lantern of Peace, serene Libras can reclaim their Zen wandering through the Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park. The Conservatory of Flowers is also in here, providing eye candy for aesthetic Libras with its array of rare tropical blooms.